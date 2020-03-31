Experts warn Mount Fuji eruption could cripple Tokyo’s transport system in three hours







A Japanese government panel has said any major eruption of Mount Fuji would rain so much ash on the capital Tokyo that its transport network of trains and motorways would be paralysed in three hours.The panel, which is attached to the Cabinet Office, said simulations had shown that even minute amounts of ash from such an eruption would make it impossible for above-ground trains to run in Tokyo, 100km (60 miles) to the northeast, and weigh on power lines.Several centimetres of ash would clog the…







