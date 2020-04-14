Exeter to repatriate Blackfoot regalia to Siksika Nation





City council ends dispute by voting to return to Canada relics taken in colonial era

Sacred relics of a 19th-century indigenous chief are to go back to Canada after Exeter city council voted for their return, a move described by a leading curator as a sign that local councils were becoming the pioneers of repatriation.

The Devon council voted to return the items to the Siksika Nation, in Canada, after guidance from curators at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM), which holds the sacred relics that once belonged to Crowfoot, a Blackfoot leader who signed a treaty in 1877 with forces of the Crown.

