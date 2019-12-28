close
ASIANS (ET)

Executives detained in Taiwan amid spying claims seek help from Hong Kong

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 20 views
no thumb



Two executives of a Hong Kong-listed company who have been detained for a month in Taiwan amid spying allegations are seeking help from the Hong Kong government.China Innovation Investment Limited said in a statement on Friday that its chief executive Xiang Xin and his wife Kung Ching, an alternate director, had instructed their lawyers to send a letter seeking assistance to the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office – the city’s representative office in Taiwan.The statement said Xiang…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response