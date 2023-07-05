When hearing about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we couldn’t help but be excited! We were eager to see this new adaptation of the thrilling adventure would capture the essence of the iconic franchise.
And it didn’t disappoint.
With a blend of action, mystery, and historical intrigue, the new version takes viewers on an exhilarating journey filled with daring escapades and unexpected twists. Revisiting the beloved character of Indiana Jones, a now seasoned Harrison Ford didn’t hold back on delivering his nostalgic charm while introducing new elements to a franchise that was last seen over twenty years ago.
James Mangold Up To The Task To Work With His Idols
Ahead of its debut at the box office, Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with THEE Harrison Ford, the cast, and director James Mangold about the challenges of directing and acting in the new rendition of the movie, the task of writing a script for a story they didn’t have, and how his age factored into the film’s plot.
…on one side there was also a real personal opportunity of just collaborating with idols of mine, heroes of mine, inspirations of mine on a project.”
Indiana Jones’ Age Was An Important Factor For Harrison Ford
I wanted us not just make jokes about his age, but I wanted us to really feel the place that Indiana Jones felt he was in.
Ford’s Co-Stars Were Thrilled To Be A Part of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
We asked the trio about becoming a part of the iconic franchise’s “final film,” and they all confirmed it was nothing short of an honor.
It’s incredible. Mind-blowing. and surreal.
Join Indiana Jones on his final adventure in Dial of The Destiny, in theaters now.
Photos: Getty / Disney
The post EXCLUSIVE: In ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Harrison Ford Wants Fans To “Really Feel The Place” Indy Is In appeared first on Black America Web.