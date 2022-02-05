close
ASIANS (ET)

Ex-staffer charged after spy cameras found in women’s bathrooms at Australia’s Bangkok embassy

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 15 views
no thumb




A former staffer at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok has been charged after multiple spy cameras were found in women’s bathrooms at the mission, a Canberra official said on Saturday.Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a local former staff member last month.“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a department spokesman said in a statement said.China to…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response