Ex-justice minister indicted in South Korea on bribery, other charges

Prosecutors in South Korea on Tuesday indicted former justice minister Cho Kuk on a dozen charges including bribery, two months after he resigned over a scandal involving family investment and university admissions for his children.The accusations are a setback for President Moon Jae-in after the liberal leader named Cho, a former top aide, to the cabinet post to lead reforms of the prosecutors’ office, which critics saw as being susceptible to political pressure.The Seoul Central District…



