EVRYTHNG and Minet Technologies Partner in Israel to Bring Product…





EVRYTHNG and Minet Technologies, Israel’s procurement and supply chain leader, have partnered to bring the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ to consumer goods manufacturers and brands in the region. Brands can…

(PRWeb September 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/evrythng_and_minet_technologies_partner_in_israel_to_bring_product_digitization_end_to_end_traceability_and_dynamic_consumer_engagement_to_consumer_goods_brands/prweb17394489.htm





Source link