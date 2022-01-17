Eva Marcille Celebrates An Important Achievement And Supporters Are Here For Her







Eva Marcille is celebrating an important achievement and she mentioned it on her social media account. Check out her post below.

‘Thanks to everyone who has supported and visited our store over the past year. We’ll keep bringing you the same level of high quality and fashion you’ve grown to expect. So much more in store for the future!!! Happy Birthday @evabyevamarcille,’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Happy New Year, Sunflower! I know our babies are thriving because look at who are their parents. You and your hubby are such an inspiration! Sending you more joy, happiness, success, and most of all infinite blessings!’



Eva also shared the following post: ‘Only one person takes care of these the way they are supposed to. My growth and nourishment comes from @nappstar_atl with a Crochet Retwist & Baby hair Slayyyy for @evamarcille check out @nappstar_atl and book appointment now www.NappStar.com #locs #locstyles #locstylesforwomen @locnationtm.’

Eva Marcille ‘s podcast is back and her fans and followers could not be more excited. Check out her post here and make sure to also read some of her fans’ comments.

‘The Undressing Room Podcast is back and @starringlorel and I are at it again. @TheUndressingRoomPodcast The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details. Happy New Year! Check out our favorite items from our virtual Macy’s closet to kick-start your year at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom. Subscribe and check us out every Thursday. Follow: @theundressingroompodcast @Evamarcille.’

Also, Eva Marcille has a new TV show, and she posted about it on her social media account. Check out her post below.

‘If you have not already indulged in my new TV show please take some time to get into @allthequeensmenbetplus It is currently streaming now, yes the entire Season 1 streaming on @betplus and I promise you will not be disappointed,’ Eva said.

She also shared something related to her podcast not too long ago. Check out what she had to say.

‘Another episode of @theundressingroompodcast And the question of the day is… Are you a toxic friend???? The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details. It’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts. Check out our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom. Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.’







