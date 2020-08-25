MIDDLE EASTERN (B)Eulogist observes symbolic social distancing in Muharram mourningMIDDLE EASTERN (B) by admin on August 25, 2020 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Eulogist observes symbolic social distancing in Muharram mourning Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article First LIVE Coronavirus sample tested successfully with OTSAW UV-C LED disinfection robot The author admin you might also like Guardian Council spokesman gives exclusive interview to Tehran Times Former PHC network director details system’s efficiency Very quiet and deserted but beautiful: the 12th-century Jameh Mosque of Saveh In the shelter of fire (Part 3) In the shelter of fire (Part 2) Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email