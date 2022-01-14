EU seeks ‘de-escalation’ of Lithuania-China feud but takes no further action







The European Union’s top diplomats hope to de-escalate Lithuania’s dispute with China as they also seek to secure a summit meeting with Beijing before the end of March.Following a two-day session of the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers in the French port city of Brest, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that members stood in “solidarity” with Lithuania – even if no new support measures were forthcoming.“Some things are going well, some less well,” he said of the EU-China relationship, adding…







Source link