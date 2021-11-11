EU considers sanctions on Minsk airport over migrant crisis; Lukashenko threatens to shut gas pipeline





The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus’ main airport in a bid to make it more difficult for airlines to bring in migrants and exacerbate a crisis on the bloc’s borders, diplomats said on Thursday.The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its territory then pushing thousands of them to cross into Poland and other neighbouring EU states in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Minsk.As more migrants massed on the Belarus-Poland border on Thursday and…







