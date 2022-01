Billon is one of five providers selected to develop innovative blockchain solutions and test if and how those could shape the evolution of the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI).

(PRWeb January 14, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/eu_commission_chooses_billon_as_a_provider_of_eu_wide_blockchain_infrastructure/prweb18432807.htm





