Escalation: thousands of additional US troops heading for Middle East following killing of Iranian commander







The United States is sending nearly 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East from the 82nd Airborne Division as a precaution amid rising threats to American forces in the region, US officials said on Friday.Iran promised vengeance after a US air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.The overnight attack, authorised by President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a …







Source link