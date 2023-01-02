'Era of gridlock is over' at Minnesota Capitol, Walz says at 2nd inauguration

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)'Era of gridlock is over' at Minnesota Capitol, Walz says at 2nd inaugurationNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on January 2, 2023 add comment 2 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … pass "common sense" gun control legislation. The governor also made … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Greece moves to postpone major arms purchase The author comredg you might also like Trump delayed filming Jan. 7 video declaring he'd leave White House by requesting non-stop Diet Cokes: report US President Joe Biden departs Virgin Islands vacation for DC Hope Hicks said 'we all look like domestic terrorists now' after January 6 and that another White House aide was a 'genius' for getting out early Joe Biden faces renewed question over contents of his son Hunter's laptop New 'bipartisan' data debunks Donald Trump's 'false' claim that early voting harms Republicans: report Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email