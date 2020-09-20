NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Envelope with poison intercepted on its way to White HouseNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on September 20, 2020 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Envelope with poison intercepted on its way to White House Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House official nailed by CNN’s Tapper about Trump’s taxes after he whines Biden won’t release his court picks next article Letter sent to White House containing ricin went through Montreal The author admin you might also like Joe Biden: Supreme Court nominee vote under 'current circumstances' should not happen FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive Letter sent to White House containing ricin went through Montreal White House official nailed by CNN’s Tapper about Trump’s taxes after he whines Biden won’t release his court picks Letter addressed to Donald Trump at White House found to contain deadly poison Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email