ENDSARS: Joe Biden Tells President Buhari To Stop Killing Of Protesters In Nigeria

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)#ENDSARS: Joe Biden Tells President Buhari To Stop Killing Of Protesters In NigeriaNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on October 22, 2020 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … in November's election, Joe Biden, has called on President Muhammadu … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article L.A. Downtown Medical Center Utilizes Azalea Health EHR to Maintain… next article Keyfactor and Per Scholas Announce Partnership to Drive Skills… The author admin you might also like Obama campaigns for Joe Biden and slams Trump as a 'crazy uncle' with a 'lie every day' President Trump asks Indy native Jason Whitlock for advice in debate: 'Let Joe Biden talk' In rebuke of President Trump, former President Obama urges voters to show up for Joe Biden Former President Barack Obama Fires Up Crowd At South Philadelphia Rally For Joe Biden Trump downplays Obama's return to campaign trail, says he was 'all over the place' for Hillary Clinton Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email