End in sight for feud by family members of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok? Court hears parties reach ‘agreement in principle’







The core feuding members of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok Ying-tung’s family have reached an “agreement in principle” to settle their ongoing court battle over his HK$11.3 billion (US$1.45 billion) estate.The High Court heard on Monday that the parties would still need time to work out the details of an agreement and had asked for another day to settle their differences.Mr Justice David Lok Kai-hong, who repeatedly urged all parties not to proceed with a trial, said the court had faced a…







Source link