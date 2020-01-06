





Encore Presentation: Welcome to Indigenous in Music! This week Larry welcomes from the “Yellowknives Denna First Nation,” singer, songwriter and performer “Leela Gilday.” She has just released her 5th album “North Star Calling.” You can find out all about Leela and hear her music at

Music from Leela Gilday, Todd Barrow, Aasiva, Thor Simonsen, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Anachnid, Ailaika, Nahko and Medicine for the People,, Bebel Gilberto, De Madrugada, Eagle & Hawk, Nicola Cruz, Once A Tree, Jasmine Netsena, Celeigh Cardinal, Khu.eex, Frik,stailers, La Yegros, Low Budget Rock Star, Banda Black Rio, Irv Lyons Jr., Jaysen John-Ivan Turner, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Kinky, Chris Ferree, Javier Estrada, Nathan Cunningham, Rellik, Matt Comeau, William Prince and much much more.

The post Encore: Indigenous in Music with Larry K – Leela Gilday in our Spotlight Interview (Country Rock) appeared first on Native Voice One, by Bob Petersen.





Source link