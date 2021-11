The partnership will provide engineers access to industry leading integrated voltage regulators (IVRs) that minimize the energy footprint of the digital economy

(PRWeb November 12, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/empower_semiconductor_signs_global_distribution_agreement_with_mouser_electronics_to_deliver_next_generation_ivr_technology/prweb18327592.htm





Source link