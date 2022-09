ASIANS (ET) Emmys 2022: Succession beats Squid Game to best drama prize, Korean hit’s Lee Jung-jae wins best actor; The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Zendaya also among the winners ASIANS (ET) by 22 views Google +

Pinterest







HBO’s family business drama takes best drama series at the Emmys, Ted Lasso outstanding comedy series and The White Lotus best limited series. Zendaya and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae win best acting awards.







Source link