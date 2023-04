Emergent Vision Technologies' new Zenith HZ-2000-G features a 100GigE QSFP28 interface for frame rates as fast as 3642fps and a GSPRINT4502 CMOS image sensor with a 4.5 x 4.5μm pixel cell size and…

(PRWeb April 26, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/emergent_vision_technologies_introduces_the_zenith_hz_2000_g_100gige_camera_featuring_gpixel_gsprint4502_cmos_sensor/prweb19303247.htm





Source link