Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns







Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX has banned its employees from using video conferencing app Zoom, citing “significant privacy and security concerns,” according to a memo seen by Reuters, days after US law enforcement warned users about the security of the popular app.Use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus.SpaceX’s ban on Zoom Video Communications illustrates the mounting challenges facing…







Source link