Elizabeth Warren Slammed For Wanting A Trump Twitter Purge After Ignoring Kamala Harris’ Request Months Ago





Sen. Elizabeth Warren appears to be singing a different tune after a resolution from seven Democratic senators, including Warren, has surfaced condemning the tweets President Donald Trump recently posted over the weekend threatening to attack 52 sites in Iran. Ironically, Sen. Kamala Harris called for Warren to join her push for the removal of Trump’s Twitter account during the fourth Democratic debate in October 2019, but Harris was met with excuses and zero promises.

SEE MORE: What’s Next For Kamala Harris? 5 Things Possibilities After Presidential Campaign Ends

The tweet in question was posted by Trump on Saturday, Jan. 4: “…Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” the president said in part.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

In the resolution that surfaced the internet on Wednesday, Sen. Warren – along with Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Jeff Merkley, Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, held the president accountable for the comments he made on Twitter, citing that he violated Article 53 of Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which “prohibits any act of hostility against cultural objects, including making such subjects the targets of reprisals.”

Additionally, the senators noted that “destruction of cultural sites violates the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict…”

JUST IN – 7 Democratic senators led by 2020 presidential contender Elizabeth Warren have introduced a resolution slamming President Trump's threat on Twitter this weekend to attack 52 cultural sites in Iran & calling on US admin not to violate laws of war. pic.twitter.com/l1ukhRvGJt — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch_ALM) January 8, 2020

If you recall, Sen. Harris called out Sen. Warren for disagreeing with her attempt to have the president’s Twitter page suspended. “Here we have Donald Trump, who has 65 million Twitter followers and is using that platform as the President of the United States to openly intimidate witnesses, to threaten witnesses, to obstruct justice and he and his account should be taken down,” Harris said.

#DemDebate: Sen. Kamala Harris to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "When I called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account… you did not agree, and I would urge you to join me." Watch pic.twitter.com/pe7XOsdpzQ — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) October 16, 2019

Warren, however, made it clear that her focus was to remove Trump from of the White House, suggesting that his removal from Twitter was less of a priority.

Sen. Harris essentially appeared to be a one-woman army in her push for the removal of Trump’s Twitter account. She even went as far as penning a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, urging him to suspend the president’s account due to him posting tweets that are not in alignment with the social media platform’s user agreement.

Twitter responded to Sen. Harris’ request, defending their decision to allow the president to keep his account. According to ABC News, Twitter explained, “Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

Oh, how the tables have turned, or maybe they haven’t, as Sen. Warren has been accused of appropriating Sen. Harris’ ideas in the past.

SEE ALSO:

Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow Manages Support From Community

Twitter Is Completely Over It After Trump Tries To Blame Iranian Attacks On Obama

[ione_media_gallery id=”3897258″ overlay=”true”]







Source link