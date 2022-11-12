ELECTION RESULTS: Native American Candidates in 2022 Midterms





Upated 2:54 p.m. ET | Nov. 10 – Incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), a member of the Cherokee Nation, conceded yesterday in her race with Democrat Gabe Vasquez to represent New Mexico’s 2nd District in the 118th Congress. Herrell was seeking a second term in the U.S. House. The AP called the race this morning.

“While we are disappointed by the final results, I am incredibly proud of our team and the work we did serving our district, and I am grateful for the steadfast support of so many who helped us along the way,” Herrell said in a statement. “I’d also like to congratulate Gabe Vasquez on his victory.”

The race earned national attention as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress. The win by Vasquez flips a seat in the House, and Mexico’s congresssional delegration will all be Democrats in the next Congress.





