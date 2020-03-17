Elderly woman killed after being hit by truck while crossing road in Hong Kong







An elderly woman was killed after being knocked down by a cement mixer truck while crossing a road in Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon.The accident – the city’s second road fatality in 24 hours – occurred on Shung Shun Street near the junction with Lei Yue Mun Path in Yau Tong shortly after 4pm.Police said the 75-year-old woman, who was left unconscious, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where she was certified dead at 4.40pm.The truck driver, 42…







Source link