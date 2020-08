eInfochips provides SOC engineering services to Astera Labs in…





The Physical Implementation services from eInfochips made possible a first-pass success for Aries PCIe® 4.0 & 5.0 Smart Retimer SoCs.

(PRWeb August 13, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/einfochips_provides_soc_engineering_services_to_astera_labs_in_developing_industry_s_first_pcie_4_0_5_0_smart_retimer_soc/prweb17308438.htm





Source link