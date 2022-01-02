Egypt pushes for calm between Israel and Gaza after flare-up in hostilities

Egyptian officials on Sunday pushed for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a ceasefire in place since the war in May.The Egyptian efforts came a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out air strikes on militant positions in Gaza early on Sunday. No casualties were reported.The Israeli military said it struck “a rocket manufacturing site and military posts” belonging…
