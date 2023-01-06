Edward Norton is direct descendant of Pocahontas, records confirm





TV show Finding Your Roots finds Oscar-nominated actor is 12th great-grandson of famed 17th-century Native American

Genealogical records reviewed on the show Finding Your Roots reveal that Pocahontas, the mythologized 17th-century Native American woman, is the 12th great-grandmother of actor Edward Norton.

The PBS history show confirmed Norton’s longstanding family lore on a recent episode, with host Henry Louis Gates Jr telling the American actor: “You have a direct paper trail, no doubt about it, connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas.”

Continue reading…







Source link