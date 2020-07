EdCast Recognized by USA Today & Comparably Among Best Companies…





EdCast, the AI-powered Knowledge Cloud, is pleased to announce the company being recognized with 2020 “Best Professional Development” and “Best CEOs for Diversity” awards for small-to-mid-size…

(PRWeb July 24, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/edcast_recognized_by_usa_today_comparably_among_best_companies_for_diversity_professional_development_ceo_karl_mehta_honored_along_with_company_for_4th_straight_year/prweb17281557.htm





Source link