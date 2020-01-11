ED attaches properties worth Rs 78 cr of Kochhar





The ED on Friday attached properties worth over Rs 78 crore of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, accusing the banker of money laundering in a case pertaining to “illegal sanctioning of loans” of Rs 1,875 crore to Videocon Group of companies. Investigations also revealed that Chanda Kochhar and her family acquired an apartment in Mumbai owned by a Videocon Group company.







