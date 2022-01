Dynamic Web TWAIN v17.2 Lets Developers Integrate Just a Few Lines of Code to Immediately Deploy a Full-Featured Document Scanning Widget for Their HTML5 Web Applications

(PRWeb January 31, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/dynamsoft_sdk_enables_drop_in_full_fledged_document_scan_widget_for_web_apps/prweb18454872.htm





Source link