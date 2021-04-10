Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teases White House run after surprise poll

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teases White House run after surprise pollNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on April 10, 2021 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … his rumored plans for a White House bid with a coy tweet … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article U.S. Supreme Court overturns California's restrictions on in-home religious activities The author admin you might also like U.S. Supreme Court overturns California's restrictions on in-home religious activities Pandemic may give rise to a progressive new era if White House economic team has its way Former White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany lists Florida home for sale Former White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany lists Florida home for sale The White House sends Easter eggs to Alcona Health Center Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email