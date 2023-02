DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Young Bae, Ph.D., has been elected to the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) Governing Council.

(PRWeb February 08, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/duponts_young_bae_elected_to_semiconductor_climate_consortium_governing_council/prweb19159984.htm





Source link