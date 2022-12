Newest addition to CYCLOTENE™ family delivers performance and thermal stability to provide functional reliability for packaged semiconductors

(PRWeb December 12, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/dupont_launches_cyclotene_dry_film_photo_imageable_dielectric_material_to_enhance_advanced_semiconductor_packaging_for_5g_ai_and_other_high_performance_applications/prweb19067105.htm





Source link