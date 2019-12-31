close
Dublin-based company sues Hong Kong Airlines over unpaid rent in excess of US$2.9 million

Hong Kong’s third largest airline has been hit with another lawsuit over unpaid rent in excess of US$2.9 million after its near collapse earlier this month.Hong Kong Airlines was on Monday sued by Awas Leasing One LLC for outstanding rent of US$2.925 million over two Airbus planes as of December 29.The Dublin-based plaintiff also accused the crisis-hit airline of failing to comply with its grounding notice on December 19, effective the following day.It is now seeking repayment plus interest,…



