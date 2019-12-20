Driver of bus involved in crash that killed six Hongkongers did not grip steering wheel properly, court hears







The bus driver involved in the crash that killed six passengers on Wednesday did not grip the steering wheel properly until the double-decker veered off course, a Hong Kong court heard on Friday.Kowloon Motor Bus (KMB) driver Man Chi-kwong, 56, who faced six counts of dangerous driving causing death, was denied bail by Fanling Court.Man allegedly drove the route 978 double-decker dangerously near Tsung Pak Long on Fanling Highway in Sheung Shui on Wednesday afternoon when the crash happened…







Source link