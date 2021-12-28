Draya Michele Says She Would Like Her Savage X Fenty Deal Back In 2022







It seems that Draya Michele would like her Savage X Fenty deal back in 2022. Check out the message that she shared as wishful thinking at the end of 2021.

‘Looks like #Draya is hoping for another chance with SavagexFenty after reportedly being dropped from repping the brand in 2020. As you may recall, Draya made a joke referencing #MeganTheeStallion and #ToryLanez following their shooting incident. Her comment on the podcast went viral and shortly afterwards she was removed from branding materials for SavagexFenty. (SWIPE) @wineandweedpodcast)’ The Shade Room notes.

Draya hopped in the comments and said: ‘The thing about it is I’m human and I make mistakes but the only difference between me and everyone else is my mistakes were made in front of the world as well as my consequences. I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment. I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.’



Someone said: ‘RiRi ain’t messing with you shawty. Let that go sweets,’ and a commenter said: ‘She should’ve never glorified abuse. Rihanna don’t play that sh*.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Guess she shot her own self in the foot with that one.’

One other follower said: ‘When you realized you fumbled one of your biggest bags, I’d be on my hands and knees too lmao,’ and a follower said: ‘Nah Riri good on you boo!! Knowing she’s a DV survivor too?? Bad move.’

A fan wrote this messaage: ‘Yup … wishful thinking! Clownery get clown results!’

Someone else said: ‘She should’ve thought about what she did before doing it. Hopefully they can find more underground models who truly deserve it & give them an opportunity.’

Back in May, we were revealing that Draya was mourning the passing of her dad. Lots of fans and followers made sure to send her lots of love via the comments section.







