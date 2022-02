High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that industry expert Dr. Bev Christian, HDP Facilitator, has been awarded the Dieter Bergman IPC Fellowship Award.

(PRWeb February 10, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/dr_bev_christian_wins_the_dieter_bergman_ipc_fellowship_award/prweb18485710.htm





Source link