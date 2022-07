The IDC MarketScape provides an assessment of cloud-based CCM application vendors that emphasize delivery of multichannel, personalized, and interactive communications to improve the customer…

(PRWeb July 19, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/doxim_named_a_major_player_in_the_idc_marketscape_worldwide_customer_communications_management_ccm_2022_vendor_assessment/prweb18797280.htm





Source link