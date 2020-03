Double data for every customer, new or existing, at the same price. This way Tello tries to make things easier in these troubled times and make technology more affordable to everyone in need.

(PRWeb March 31, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/double_data_for_all_tello_mobile_helps_customers_stay_connected_during_covid_19_pandemic/prweb17018097.htm





