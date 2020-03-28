Don’t forget us: Hong Kong’s hard-hit domestic helpers urge city to recognise their role in battling coronavirus crisis







Hong Kong’s domestic helpers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Philippine consul general revealing that 70 of them lost their jobs recently and his Indonesian counterpart warning of sanctions against unscrupulous employers and recruitment agencies.Philippine Consul General Raly Tejada told the Post on Friday the consulate had assisted 70 displaced Filipino workers between February 9 and March 25, some 93 per cent of whom were affected due to the relocation of their…







Source link