Donald Trump should stay away from Mount Rushmore, Sioux leader says





The president’s planned visit to the monument on ‘stolen’ Native land risks spreading coronavirus, tribal president warns

Donald Trump should not carry out his planned 3 July visit to the Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota because it represents a safety risk in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and is an insult to Native Americans on whose stolen land it was built, the president of the Oglala Sioux tribal council has said.

Several Native American groups are planning protests for Trump’s controversial trip to the 79-year-old stone monument carved into the Black Hills that is set to include the first fireworks display at the site since 2009 and an air force flypast.

Related: South Dakota governor threatens to sue over Sioux’s coronavirus roadblocks

Continue reading…







Source link