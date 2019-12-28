close
ASIANS (ET)

Donald Trump retweets, then deletes, a post naming the alleged whistle-blower who sparked impeachment

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 48 views
no thumb




President Donald Trump retweeted and then deleted a post naming the alleged whistle-blower who filed the complaint that became the catalyst for the congressional inquiry that resulted in his impeachment by the House of Representatives.On Friday night, Trump shared a Twitter post from @surfermom77, who describes herself as “100% Trump supporter,” with his 68 million followers. That tweet prominently named the alleged whistle-blower and suggested that he had committed perjury.By Saturday morning,…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response