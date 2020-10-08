Donald Trump refuses to 'waste' his time by taking part in virtual debate with Joe Biden

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Donald Trump refuses to 'waste' his time by taking part in virtual debate with Joe BidenNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on October 8, 2020 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … in a virtual debate with Joe Biden next Thursday. Organisers of the … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Continental Control Systems releases their newest Modbus Multi-Channel… next article High Reliability FPGA Design Webinar Hosted by Blue Pearl Software The author admin you might also like The White House doesn't want contact tracing for its superspreader events, but USA Today is trying Mitch McConnell Whacks White House Over Lax Coronavirus Protocols Mitch McConnell says he hasn’t been to the White House because of how they handle COVID Trump Campaign Agrees to Postpone Remaining Presidential Debates With Joe Biden U.S. Senate challenger Al Gross rakes in $9M Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email