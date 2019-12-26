close
Donald Trump cut from Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2, outraging his US fans

US President Donald Trump this week described Home Alone 2: Lost in New York City – a 1992 film in which he makes a cameo appearance – as a “big Christmas hit, one of the biggest” and an “honour to be involved in”.“A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump told US troops in a Christmas Eve teleconference call from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. “They say, ‘I just saw you,’ especially young kids. They say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’”But north of the 49th…



