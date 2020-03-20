Domestic and Dating Helpline Continues to Offer Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

Continues to serve “the most vulnerable” including those in unhealthy or abusive relationships

Published March 20, 2020

EAGAN, Minn. — The StrongHearts Native Helpline, a culturally appropriate domestic and dating violence helpline for Native Americans, wants Indian Country to know the service is still in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday, the organization said, “StrongHearts Native Helpline acknowledges that this is a very difficult time for all Native people. We are very concerned about those most vulnerable, including those who may be in unhealthy or abusive relationships; therefore, we will continue to operate and offer our services as long as possible.”

Counselors at the StrongHearts office are taking the directed social distancing protocols seriously.

While the service remains active, callers may experience longer call wait times. Callers may press one at any time to be transferred to The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a non-Native Hotline. The Hotline is also responding to the directed protocols so callers may experience extended call wait times.

The StrongHearts website and social media sites are not equipped for support services.

Callers may call the StrongHearts Native Helpline (1-844-7NATIVE) daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time.