Do we really need a VPN in 2020?

Published January 12, 2020

Today, coming into a new decade, VPNs are more necessary for many people. We are in a very deadly kind of war, one that is as dangerous as a conventional war. A cybernetic war that’s harder every day. Many interests are involved in it and today, the internet is a very risky place to be. That is why, today, enterprises, and even small businesses are improving their security systems, and we, as users, should do the same.

Internet is like some kind of savage west, with bandits waiting to intercept your information and use it for their own benefits; many could be mining cryptocurrencies, or even making purchases with your credit card, so, for your own safety, we strongly recommend using VPN.

How could somebody steal my information on the internet?

Hackers are very smart people, they can use any vulnerability of your devices to access your private files and steal a lot of information that you use to believe that was totally safe. There are many ways for them to access your PC without you to know, and we are going to list some of them:

Hacking a public Wi-Fi

This is one of the easier ways to do it. When you are connecting from any Wi-Fi network, other people can see everything you send from your PC, this includes your IP address and, if you make purchases with your credit card, they can also intercept it and use it to buy in your name, clone your credit card or steal your identity.

Always connect to a Wi-Fi protected by password and, if you do not have another choice, connect using a VPN. With a VPN all your information travels encrypted and your IP sents camouflaged, so you are completely safe, at least, with this method.

Installing a virus for USB

If you are connecting from a cafe or from a park, never lose sight of your PC, because you anybody can infect your PC with a virus, even if it’s locked. Malware has the ability to self install without you to realize. Always make sure that you have your antivirus updated. Check this list from digitaltrends.com of the best free antivirus software of 2020.

Email or social network spam

If some of your friends don’t use to share adult content or any strange link via email, don’t EVER click them. They are tramps that hackers use to hunt unprepared people if your friend already clicked it. Use your com

mon sense, it’s proved to be the better antivirus ever invented.

Ads and announces

Google.com and Facebook.com have improved their security measures for leaving announcers and clients better confidence in their ads. But even that, you have no way to know if some ads can send you to an insecure website. Fortunately, these services are every day more secure, but you should be careful anyway.