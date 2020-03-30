close
DJ Jazzy Jeff Is Overcoming Pneumonia, Warns People About The Coronavirus

DJ Jazzy Jeff has went to social media to inform his fans that he has not been feeling too well.

The Philly legend, revealed on his Instagram that he has been dealing with pneumonia but he also shared that he has been dealing with symptoms similar to the coronavirus

For those who do not know what pneumonia is, it’s an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs according to Mayo Clinic.

Jazzy Jeff stated on his Instagram story that people need to, “please take this sickness serious…it does not care who you are..what you do or what your plans are. stay safe”.

We hope for a speedy recovery for DJ Jazzy Jeff.

