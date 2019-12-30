Divorce in Malaysia, Thai consort no more and new emperor in Japan: 2019 for Asia’s royals







For royal houses across Asia, 2019 has been a series of highs and lows. For Japan, it was a year of major change as the nation’s beloved Emperor Akihito stepped down, passing the throne to his son Naruhito and ushering in the Reiwa era of “beautiful harmony”.Elsewhere, there was drama in Thailand and Malaysia, as the constitutional monarchies of both nations have been rocked by royal break-ups and divorces. In neighbouring Brunei, meanwhile, the ruling house of Bolkiah had to address the state…







Source link