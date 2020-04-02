Diddy Asks ‘Forgive Us, God’ In Viral Video, Social Media Reacts [WATCH]





Fans of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are concerned about his well-being after he posted message about “forgiveness” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As noted by Ace Showbiz, several of Diddy’s Instagram followers hit up his comments section, asking if he’s “alright” after a video of him sharing messages about God sparked debate about his mental health.

“Forgive us, God and blessing to the situation and health care workers in the frontlines. Bless our elderly. Bless people all over the world. It’s not just in the U.S. it’s happening all over the world. Bless everybody, and please forgive us,” he said in the clip.

Combs continued, ” ‘Cause if you forgive us, then you would send us the cure or what it would be your own way. And we would have learned to lessen, so God please come to our rescue. Amen.”

Some people in the comments were feeling his message — after all, there’s nothing wrong with a man loving on God, others, however, believe the music mogul is trying to cope with whatever has him stressing.

“My first impression is that he is very afraid,” one IG follower commented.

Another remarked, “It’s like every devil when they think they are about to die. They find religion, and his ass has done so many people wrong that he think he is going to hell.”

A third wrote, “Perhaps he is being tormented? I don’t know if guilt is an emotion he experiences but he seems shook about something. Perhaps his mortality?”

Scroll up and peep the clip that has Diddy fans worried.

